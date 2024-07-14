DMK wins Vikravandi by-poll, CM Stalin calls it people’s thanksgiving

VILLUPURAM: The ruling DMK secured a thumping victory in the Vikravandi by-election on Saturday by a margin of 67,757 votes. While Chief Minister M K Stalin called the victory as people’s thanksgiving for the DMK regime’s welfare schemes, opposition PMK called it a temporary win bought through money power and gifts.

The DMK candidate, Anniyur Siva, polled 1,24,053 votes trumping PMK’s C Anbumani, who contested as part of the National Democratic Alliance and got 56,296 votes. NTK candidate K Abinaya came a distant third with 10,602 votes. AIADMK, the principal opposition party, had boycotted the by-election.

The DMK candidate maintained a strong lead over the opponents from the first round. In terms of vote share, Siva, who had good local support, secured 63.2 % votes while PMK got 28.7%, which was higher than what the party got in the Lok Sabha poll in the assembly segment and its performance in the 2016 Assembly poll in which it had contested alone. Though many had predicted that the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the perceived anti-incumbency against the DMK government would dent the party’s vote share by more than 10%, the DMK’s victory margin was more than the total votes polled by the PMK.

By-poll win must be etched in golden letters in DMK’s history: CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin described the win as a big accomplishment, and said the poll victory should also be etched in golden letters in the party’s history. He regarded the victory as people’s ‘thanksgiving’ to DMK regime’s welfare schemes. “We are continuing in our path of achievements and victory; we are with the people and people are with us,” he said, thanking the people, DMK workers and allies. He also pointed to INDIA bloc’s win at the national level and said BJP should learn lessons from its defeats. “BJP must realise that without respecting regional sentiments it cannot run the government and the party,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy told reporters that the victory was an endorsement from the people for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s good governance, whose various schemes had benefited the people, especially women and children.

Echoing a similar opinion, Siva said, “The election result is proof that Vikravandi people have chosen DMK against all the negative campaigns by opposition parties and it will reflect in the 2026 assembly polls as well.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the “real victory” is for his party and the DMK’s victory is “temporary” as it flexed its money power and “unleashed cash and gifts.” PMK spokesperson and advocate K Balu also alleged DMK of bribing voters with gifts and Rs 5,000 per vote.

A social activist from the region R Murugappan told TNIE, “DMK won due to its extensive campaign by its ministers and not because the people have desired it. The party even delivered gifts to the voters, which is an open secret, and it contributed largely to the victory. Looking at the statistics, DMK has only got its average vote share despite AIADMK being out of the game.”

The by-election was necessitated after DMK’s Vikravandi MLA N Pugazhenthi died in April this year. The voting was held on July 10 and a total of 29 candidates were in the fray. Tight security measures were in place at the counting centre at Panayapuram Government Higher Secondary School with the deployment of 1,150 police personnel and paramilitary forces. The party cadre celebrated the victory by distributing sweets in Vikravandi.