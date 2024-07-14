Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of Chennai

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Saturday said ghat areas and some of the interior districts would receive heavy rain till July 16. The forecast says Nilgiris, ghat areas in Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur districts will receive heavy rain on Monday, while Tirupur and Dindigul would get its share from Tuesday.

Moderate westerlies and south westerlies prevailing over the region would keep the rainfall activity going. In Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 32-33 degrees and 25-26 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Kilacheruvai in Cuddalore received the highest rainfall with 23 cm followed by Lakkur (Cuddalore) 14 cm, Thirukalukundram in Chengalpattu 13 cm, Avadi 11 cm and Maduranthagam 10 cm.