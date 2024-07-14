Puducherry now a member of Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie

PUDUCHERRY: The legislative assembly of Puducherry has gained membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie (APF), as per the organisation's announcement during its 49th session in Montréal. This marks a significant step towards strengthening the ties between the union territory and the international Francophone community.

According to a release from the APF, the move will enable UT parliamentarians to actively participate in the APF's work and contribute to the development of common policies on issues of general interest to the Francophone community. This accession also offers an opportunity for Puducherry to showcase its rich culture and heritage to the Francophone world.

Participating in the session, Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan said, "We consider this as a recognition of Puducherry's commitment to the French language and the values of the Francophonie. Puducherry's history is closely linked to the Francophonie. For centuries, people from the UT have been sent to the four corners of the French colonial empire and today, many people from the diaspora are returning to Puducherry in search of their roots. We are convinced that this collaboration will allow us to strengthen our ties with the international community and to contribute to the flourishing of the Francophonie."

The delegation at Montréal also included Gilles Djéyaramane, president of France-Pondicherry Organisation; Selva Annamalé, municipal councillor in France of Puducherry origin; and Tarun Kumar from the Indian Embassy in Canada.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Francophonie is an international organisation that brings together the parliaments of French-speaking countries and territories. Its mission is to promote the French language and the values of the Francophonie, including democracy, human rights, and sustainable development. The APF has 98 member parliaments and 22 observer parliaments.