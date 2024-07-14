Residents blame NHAI for severe waterlogging in Adiyamankottai-Rayakottai NH underpass

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode are aggrieved by waterlogging in the underpasses of the newly built Adiyamankottai-Rayakottai National Highway. They allege that poor planning by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has led to flooding.

The Adiyamankottai-Rayakottai National Highway was constructed at Rs 899 crore. With over 95 per cent of the work completed, the final phase of the work is currently being undertaken.

The underpasses at Kadagathur, Alliyur, Pulikarai, Somanahalli, and Kartharapatti have been facing severe waterlogging, marring commute of the public in the rural parts of Dharmapuri.

A Vivek, a resident of Kammalapatti said, "Residents of over 15 villages including Kartharapatti, Agaram, and Kammalapatti use the underpass near here to reach Palacode. However, during the slightest rain, there is knee-deep water in the area, making it impossible to ride two-wheelers. Further, bus and car riders also suffer due to severe traffic jams."

P C Arumugam, a resident from Palacode, said, "A portion of the road, especially the underpasses, are being used even as the remaining highway work is on. In just four months, the roads in the underpass have developed potholes. The waterlogging and movement of heavy vehicles have damaged the roads. We have apprised the NHAI officials but no efforts have been taken."

Palacode received less than 1 mm of rainfall on Saturday and even with much less rain the underpass has been waterlogged, said sources at the Dharmapuri district administration.

When TNIE tried contacting officials from the NHAI, they were not reachable. However, revenue officials stated that they are aware of the issue and have forwarded the complaint to the NHAI authorities concerned.