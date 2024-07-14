Uncleared garbage back in focus after fire outbreaks at Thanjavur dump yard

THANJAVUR: Two episodes of fire outbreak in the last fortnight alone at the Thanjavur corporation’s compost yard in Chekkadi and the subsequent inconvenience caused to the public have yet again brought to the fore the festering problem of accumulated waste. The compost yard on 28 acres was where all the waste generated in the 51 wards of the corporation used to be dumped.

Till around 25 years ago, the garbage collected in the yard was composted and given to the farmers who used it as manure. However, with the advent of plastic waste, the garbage did not easily compost and started accumulating. During summer, fire used to break out in the dump, billowing smoke containing toxic chemicals like dioxin as plastic wastes also went up in the flames, sources pointed. While residents of neighbouring areas used to get affected by the frequent outbreaks, one such fire accident on July 4, 2022, resulted in an ex-serviceman succumbing to burns from the incident.

When the Smart Cities Mission was announced, bio-mining of the accumulated waste was taken up by the city corporation. When the work started in August 2019, the quantum of accumulated waste was calculated as 2.30 lakh cubic metres. Though the work was to be completed in six months, it dragged on for more than four years and was completed only a few months ago after changing the contractor. Despite efforts to locally segregate solid waste at the divisional level in 10 micro compost yards, garbage still arrived at the Chekkadi yard. Hence, more garbage accumulated at the site, which stands as mounds now.

Corporation officials said experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchy, have assessed the existing quantity of garbage in the yard to be about 1.97 lakh cubic metres. When contacted, Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan told TNIE, "There is a proposal for bio-mining the remaining solid waste under Clean India Mission (SBM)". Further, pointing out that Thanjavur is among 18 cities in the country chosen for the implementation of CITIIS 2.0 programme for integrated waste management, he said that the `135-crore funding under the programme will be used for devising effective ways to segregate and dispose of the solid wastes on the day they are collected so that the city would emerge "Green Thanjai" by 2026.