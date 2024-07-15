BJP party men should unite, create a Pondy without Congress: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said national BJP leaders will resolve the internal discord within the Puducherry unit of the party and called for the party men to work together to win the 2026 elections. Kishan, along with BJP state in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and state home minister-cum-national executive committee member A Namassivayam, presided over the party's extended state executive committee meeting held at a private hall on Sunday, under the leadership of BJP state president MP S Selvaganabathy.

The meeting passed resolutions praising Narendra Modi for taking charge for the third consecutive time, thanking voters, and acknowledging the union government's implementation of the criminal laws. The resolution also thanked President Droupadi Murmu for her address in the Parliament.

Expressing the party's satisfaction with Modi's third term, Kishan Reddy said, "Modi's hard work, dedication, and patriotism, along with the tireless electoral efforts of our functionaries, are the reasons for the victory." He highlighted the party's electoral performance in the 2021 Assembly elections, where they had contested nine seats, and in the Lok Sabha elections, where they secured around three lakh votes, which, he said, is a good start and indicated significant growth.

The minister attributed the Congress's electoral loss to dynastic politics, saying Modi has always stood against it. "Despite the fake propaganda of the Congress, we achieved victory. The Congress blamed the Hindu religion and sanatana, and attempted to mislead voters from the Scheduled Castes with false propaganda about the removal of Constitutional Law and reservation," he said.

Kishan urged the functionaries to intensify campaigning on social media highlighting the Congress's "family politics and atrocities," as the Assembly elections are approaching in two years. "Puducherry is the land where Sri Aurobindo lived. We must defeat the propaganda against Sanatana. We must create a Puducherry without Congress. Start the work in each constituency, inform the people about our achievements, and prepare for the election now. Organise meetings at all levels, involve youth in the party and campaign through media," he said to the functionaries, adding the union government would support the growth of the Union Territory. "We will win and bring BJP rule again in 2026," he concluded.