Caste clash: 360 teachers don’t want to be shifted in TN

TIRUNELVELI: The school education department has decided to en masse transfer 360 teachers across the district, including nearly 200 teachers and headmasters of seven government higher secondary schools in the district, where the students were involved in clashes, including caste-based ones.

Teachers attached with the All Teachers Federation Organisation told TNIE that the transfer orders were readied by S Gopidoss, Joint Director (Higher Secondary Schools) of School Education Department, who camped in the district for two days.

“Tirunelveli district witnessed various clashes, mainly caste-related ones, between the government school students in recent months. A Nanguneri-based class 12 student and his sister, belonging to Scheduled Caste, were hacked by the students of a dominant caste. Government school students of Sripuram, Munneerpallam, Pazhavoor, Maruthakulam, Radhapuram, Valliyoor, Gangaikondan, Town, Nanguneri and Kallidaikurichi fought amongst themselves for various reasons, and the police took action against some of these students. To make the teachers accountable for the clashes, the school education department has decided to transfer the teachers and HMs,” said sources.

Meanwhile, around 100 members of ATFO, led by its coordinators T Babu Selvan, V Periyadurai, Lenin, Venkatesan and Selvanayagam, met Assembly Speaker M Appavu and petitioned him, demanding the government to cancel transfer. The petitioners said the transfers were prepared without conducting an inquiry with the teachers.

“Appavu contacted School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and higher officials over phone and requested them to stop the transfer process,” Selvan said in a statement. TNIE was unable to connect with Poyyamozhi and Chief Educational Officer Muthusamy for a response.