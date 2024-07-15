Congress will get justice for 24L affected by NEET: Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin, has reaffirmed his commitment to fight NEET. This is in response to Stalin’s letter dated June 28 in which he urged Rahul to raise scrapping of NEET in Parliament and highlight the resolution adopted by Tamil Nadu.

In his reply, Rahul reiterated his concern about NEET, particularly its adverse effects on students from the marginalised section. He highlighted the flaws in the higher education system exposed by NEET and pointed out that the release of NEET-UG results on June 4 had underscored the challenges faced by students. The Congress, Rahul assured, is committed to securing justice for the 24 lakh affected students.

He also emphasised the disadvantages faced by students from rural areas who lack access to private coaching institutes. Rahul criticised the ethical implications of a system that allows only the well-off to gain access to government medical colleges funded by taxpayers’ money.

Tamil Nadu is a pioneering state in building a public medical education system, which has led to the development of a robust public health system. Any attempt to weaken this must be condemned, he added.

Rahul expressed hope of securing justice for the affected students and concluded wishing to meet Stalin soon.