DMK cadre urges HR&CE minister to allocate unused temple land for classroom construction, submits plea

TENKASI: Urging steps to allocate an unused temple land to a government higher secondary school in Vinaitheerthanadarpatti for constructing classrooms, DMK functionaries led by the party’s former Tenkasi district secretary P Sivapadmanathan submitted a petition with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday.

In the petition, Sivapadmanathan said that the Tenkasi collector had already recommended the allocation of 4.76 acres of unused land under Thirumalai Kumaraswamy temple located in Thippanampatti for the construction of classrooms. "The students of the Vinaitheerthanadarpatti school do not have sufficient number of classrooms. As a result, a section of the students have to study under the shade of trees, in the public library, or the Grama Sevai Maiyam," he said.

After a student wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighting the issue, a sum of Rs 35 lakh was allocated for the construction of the classrooms. However, there is no space in the school premises to construct additional classrooms. Further, the institution also lacks additional classrooms, ivapadmanathan told the minister.

Pointing out that the unused temple land is suitable for building classrooms, the DMK leader alleged that those who have taken the land on lease have not even paid the lease amount to the temple for the past 25 years. "Earlier, the school administration and the residents of Vinaitheerthanadarpatti had submitted a petition with the minister, seeking the allocation of the said land, at least on lease. However, no action was taken," some residents said.

It may be noted that as many as 530 students study at the government higher secondary school in Vinaitheerthanadarpatti. Meanwhile, Sivapadmanathan was accompanied by DMK district presidium chairman Sundara Mahalingam, general body member Samidurai, district representative Stephen Sathyaraj, among other functionaries.