EB line for small structures, officers face ‘mixed-building’ conundrum in TN

COIMBATORE: A recent government order, which allowed EB connections to be given to buildings without insisting on completion certificate from local bodies, has created confusion as the order is not clear on the procedure to be followed for mixed buildings with both residential and commercial units. This has led to several applications being put on hold. The order was passed by housing and urban development department on June 28.

In compliance with that GO, the Tangedco’s technical branch issued an order saying that residential buildings up to 14 metres in height with not more than eight dwelling units or 750 square metres (8,073 square feet) of built-up area and commercial buildings not exceeding 300 sq.m (3,229 sq ft) in area and 14 metres (45 feet) in height are exempted from completion certificate for getting power connection.

While the order has brought great relief to traders who were struggling to get power connection for years, Tangedco staff pointed out that there is no clarity in the order regarding mixed buildings. “Since several middle-class families have built small shops attached to their houses for rental purpose, it is not clear if they can be given EB connection even if the size of the building is within the permissible limit,” sources said.