Elephant wanders into TN village; walks 4 km on National Highway

A lone tusker entered Udayarajapalayam village near Tirupattur’s Madanur, on Sunday morning, triggering panic among the residents. Babu, an Ambur forest range officer said the 50-year-old elephant with short-sightedness lost its way after entering the village.

"The tusker walked for 4 km on the National Highway and went into Keelmurungai village near Ambur and stay put at Vadapudupathu revenue area in the evening. Traffic was halted for a brief period in the morning when it was walking on the highway," the officer added.

The forest official added that the wild elephant while on its way, damaged sugarcane, mango and banana farm lands. The official also added that the tusker was known to the residents as it uses the neighbourhood to reach the forest.