Five die in different road accidents in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: In different accidents, five persons died across the district on Sunday, due to rash driving or negligence of traffic rules.

Police sources said, "The first incident was reported in the Ramnad town station limit, where Prakashraj (29) of Melkarai was riding his bike. He fell and died on the spot near Seyyalur Vilakku. The victim had allegedly rashly ridden his bike."

The second accident involved Karuppan (72), who was walking on the sidewalk near Parthibanoor. An unknown man was riding a two-wheeler beyond the restricted speed limits when he rammed into Karuppan, who died on the spot due to head injuries, sources said. The accused fled from the crime scene.

The third incident involves Pardeepan (21), who was riding a bike pillion with his friend Nitish near Kenikarai. The latter's rash driving made Pardeepan fall on the road. He died without responding to treatment at the hospital, sources said.

Sources said, Sundaraj (40) rammed his bike into Pandi Thevar's (70) vehicle near Kamuthi, while driving rashly. Pandi fell to the ground suffering grievous injuries, and later, died at the hospital.

In the fifth mishap, the deceased Veera Sangili (58) was walking across a bridge in an inebriated condition. He fell into a culvert, suffering head injuries, and later, died at the hospital, sources said.

Police noted that all the fatal incidents were due to rash driving and negligence. The officials are planning to install warning signs at accident-prone zones to avoid rash driving. They also added that they will be conducting road safety awareness programmes at hospitals. Officials said that strict action will be taken against traffic violators.