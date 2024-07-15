Is BJP-led union govt ready to bring back education to Concurrent List?, asks CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asked whether the BJP-led union government was ready to bring back the Subject Education which was brought under the Concurrent List during the Emergency period to the State List now.
The CM posed this question to the union government after commencing the expansion of the CM’s Breakfast Scheme to the government-aided primary schools in rural areas from St Annes primary school in Keelacherry village in Tiruvallur district.
Pointing out that the BJP-led union government has started speaking about the Emergency period in Parliament to gain political mileage, the CM said, "We pose a question to the union government: Are you ready to bring back the Subject Education which was moved to Concurrent List during the Emergency period to State List now?”
"On this occasion, I request the ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials to ensure that the quality of food served to the students should not go down. Please pay special attention to the food served for the students of the government and government-aided schools as you do with the food given to your children," the CM said.
He also recalled that he used to check the quality of the food served to people. The ministers and officials should conduct surprise checks to know the quality of the food being served.
Stalin said when he started opposing the NEET, there were voices against him. However, now, after witnessing the irregularities in this national test, even the Supreme Court is raising questions while the student community, Chief Ministers of many states and national leaders have started raising their voices against the NEET. “As far as we are concerned, the New Education Policy and NEET are not necessary for the country. We oppose them through legal battles,” he added.
With the expansion of the breakfast scheme for primary school students to the 3,995 government-aided schools, 2.23 lakh students will get breakfast on all working days of these schools. This is in addition to the 18.5 lakh students from the government schools who have been getting breakfast so far.
On arrival at the primary school in Keelacherry, the Chief Minister paid his respects to former Chief Minister K Kamaraj's portrait placed at the school to mark the birth anniversary of the late leader. Later, he served food to the children and had breakfast with them. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Tiruvallur District Collector T Prabhusankar, Sasikanth Senthil, MP, and officials were among those present on the occasion.