Is BJP-led union govt ready to bring back education to Concurrent List?, asks CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asked whether the BJP-led union government was ready to bring back the Subject Education which was brought under the Concurrent List during the Emergency period to the State List now.

The CM posed this question to the union government after commencing the expansion of the CM’s Breakfast Scheme to the government-aided primary schools in rural areas from St Annes primary school in Keelacherry village in Tiruvallur district.

Pointing out that the BJP-led union government has started speaking about the Emergency period in Parliament to gain political mileage, the CM said, "We pose a question to the union government: Are you ready to bring back the Subject Education which was moved to Concurrent List during the Emergency period to State List now?”

"On this occasion, I request the ministers, MPs, MLAs, and officials to ensure that the quality of food served to the students should not go down. Please pay special attention to the food served for the students of the government and government-aided schools as you do with the food given to your children," the CM said.

He also recalled that he used to check the quality of the food served to people. The ministers and officials should conduct surprise checks to know the quality of the food being served.