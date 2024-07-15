Karaikal decentralises grievance redressal, department heads to directly address public concerns

KARAIKAL: Come Monday, the monthly grievance redressal meetings by the Karaikal administration would be decentralised, with the heads of each department handling public’s grievances directly out of their respective offices. The decision is in tune with the orders of the Puducherry government and it is being implemented across the union territory, said the collector.

Until the fresh set of orders, the collector used to receive petitions directly from the public during the grievance redressal meetings held in his chambers at the collectorate during the 15th of every month. The collector then forwarded them to the officials of the departments concerned.

"Letting officials address the petitioners directly can help in faster and more efficient redressal of grievances. Through decentralisation, we can also save on the time spent during communication as part of the process," Collector D Manikandan told TNIE.

Accordingly, from Monday, the heads of each department such as senior superintendent of police, superintendent engineer of PWD, additional director of agriculture department, deputy director of fisheries department, municipality commissioner, chief educational officer, deputy director of health services department, deputy director of civil supplies department and the joint director of animal husbandry department would be handling the public grievances at their respective offices. After the announcement was made public, concerns emerged in social media platforms over the district collector not receiving any more petitions directly.

To this, the collector clarified that he would also receive petitions at his office when the grievance redressal meetings are held. "I will also be available at my office then. The public can also meet me, submit petitions and state their grievances. I will take necessary action," Manikandan said.