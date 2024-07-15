Madras HC seeks TN government’s response to petition for court-monitored CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sought the response of Tamil Nadu government to a petition praying for a court-monitored CBI probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa in 2016 so that the mystery behind her demise can be unearthed.
The petition was filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan who is an AIADMK member.
When it came up for hearing on Monday, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government directing it to file a reply within two weeks.
The petitioner stated that though the Justice Arumughaswamy commission had inquired into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and subsequent treatment provided to her until her unfortunate demise, his allegations were entirely different since he was seeking to unearth the “mysterious activities of the higher-ups," including certain “extra-constitutional authorities.”
The petitioner’s counsel submitted before the bench that the commission had observed that something fishy had happened in the death of the leader. Therefore, only a CBI probe could unearth the mysteries shrouding the death.
Saying that not even a single FIR was registered till today, the counsel said certain high-profile politicians have committed ‘perjury’ regarding the time of the leader’s death.
When it was announced that she died at 11.30 pm on December 5, the request for embalming the body was made at 10.30 pm, one hour before the death, the counsel alleged.
The petition claimed that all the press releases and medical reports suggest that the medical bulletins did not reflect the actual health of the late leader.
Saying that the state police, who had acted in complicity with certain dignitaries and extra-constitutional authorities, could not hold an independent inquiry, he sought the court to order for a probe by the CBI.