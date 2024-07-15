Madras HC seeks TN government’s response to petition for court-monitored CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court sought the response of Tamil Nadu government to a petition praying for a court-monitored CBI probe into the circumstances leading to the death of the late Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa in 2016 so that the mystery behind her demise can be unearthed.

The petition was filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan who is an AIADMK member.

When it came up for hearing on Monday, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq ordered notice to the Tamil Nadu government directing it to file a reply within two weeks.

The petitioner stated that though the Justice Arumughaswamy commission had inquired into the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and subsequent treatment provided to her until her unfortunate demise, his allegations were entirely different since he was seeking to unearth the “mysterious activities of the higher-ups," including certain “extra-constitutional authorities.”