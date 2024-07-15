‘Other states emulate TN’s welfare schemes’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been implementing numerous welfare and developmental works and these schemes have attracted the attention of other states, an official release said on Sunday.

The free bus ride scheme has so far benefited women, differently abled persons and trans persons who have undertaken 473.61 crore trips on state-owned transport corporation buses and the cost involved so far for this scheme stands at Rs 6,661.47 crore. Under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, women are getting Rs 1,000 per month.

Similarly, under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, girl students who complete higher secondary in government schools are being given `1,000 per month to pursue higher studies. In the current year, 2.73 lakh girl students are being benefitted under this scheme. During the current academic year, the admission rate in the colleges has gone up by 34% due to this scheme.

The CM’s Rural Roads Development Scheme, Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, Innuyir Kappom scheme, Naan Mudhalvan scheme, Thozhi Viduthigal (hostels for working women), exclusive budget for agriculture, are among the numerous welfare schemes being implemented by the government.