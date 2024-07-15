Work for next 500 days to form government in TN, Annamalai tells cadre

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday stressed the need for unity among NDA partners to bring about political change in the state. Referring to the state Assembly election by mentioning the “next 500 days” as crucial, the BJP leader called for the alliance partners to work together towards achieving the goal.

Addressing the gathering at an event commemorating the birth anniversary of former chief minister K Kamaraj organised by Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) leader GK Vasan, Annamalai further bemoaned the incumbent government “reversing the progress” of the state. He claimed the DMK brought the state down in every growth indicator, from education to attracting investments.

While mentioning Kamaraj having opened 60,000 schools during his rule, Annamalai said, “Under the DMK government, however, 10,000 schools are in a dilapidated state, there are no headmasters in 4,500 schools and 19,260 teacher posts are vacant.”

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who was present, equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule with that of Kamaraj and blamed the DMK government for Tamil Nadu’s “deteriorating” law and order. “Due to less employment opportunities, youth are taking to drug trafficking and are involved in gang crimes,” he said.

While praising Kamaraj’s rule for “constructing more dams”, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss blamed former CM Karunanidhi for “opening” liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK has spoiled three generations with liquor. With the money, they have corrupted the masses by bribing them for votes, which was seen also in the recent Vikravandi by-election.”

GK Vasan, meanwhile, said that “true change” has begun with Sunday’s meeting.