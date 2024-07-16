Bodies of woman, son, grandson found burnt in locked house in Tamil Nadu's Karamanikuppam

CUDDALORE: The bodies of a woman, her software engineer son and her grandson were found charred in their locked house at Karamanikuppam near Nellikuppam sending shockwaves across the village on Monday. Police received information of smoke coming out of the locked house and broke open the door to find the charred bodies with cut injuries.

According to sources, S Kamaleswari (60) had lost her husband a few months ago and was living with her son S Suthankumar (40) and grandson S Nishanth (10). Suthan was a software engineer employed in a Bengaluru firm and had come to the village a week ago and been working from home. He and his wife were divorced.

On Monday morning, locals noticed smoke and stench emanating from the house and alerted the Nellikuppam police. Police rushed to the spot, broke open the locked gate and door and found the charred bodies of the three persons. The bodies were sent to Government Hospital in Cuddalore for autopsy.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police R Rajaram, Additional Superintendent of Police S Prabakaran, Panruti Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police V Palani inspected the house. “Cut injuries were found on the bodies and we suspect they might have been murdered and set ablaze,” an officer said.

A domestic worker who came to work on Saturday found the doors locked and could not reach the family by phone. Police suspect the murders might have been committed on Saturday and are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the time of death.

“We also found that Suthankumar had a relationship with a colleague from Punjab who used to visit him regularly. She came with him a week ago and left for Bengaluru. She will also be inquired,” officer added.

No valuables had gone missing from the house, he said, ruling out murder for gain. “We suspect personal enmity to be the reason behind the murders,” the officer said.