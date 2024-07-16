Death of daily wage worker in Mayiladuthurai is a murder, not accident: Tamil Nadu Cops

MAYILADUTHURAI: The death of a 24-year-old daily wage labourer here last week after he consumed liquor laced with poison his friend had allegedly intended to use for himself now is suspected to have been a murder. The deceased’s friend executed the murder plot after the former allegedly attempted to woo his paramour, the police said. He was arrested on Sunday.

Earlier, the death of A Jerald of Pillavadanthai in Sembanarkoil block at Mayiladuthurai General Hospital last Tuesday was said to be from him consuming the liquor mixed with poison that his friend D Jothibasu (36) had kept for himself. Jothibasu, who was estranged from his wife, initially allegedly informed the police that he had decided to end his life out of frustration.

Jothibasu further claimed that he warned Jerald, whom was “passing by” then, that the liquor was poisoned but the latter “insisted on having a drink”. Jothibasu then rang up Jerald’s family members and told them of the incident. Subsequently, both of them were rushed to the hospital. Jerald, however, passed away. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and the body was handed over to his family.

Initially, a case of suspicious death was registered at Perambur police station. It was during further inquiries that the police learnt that Jothibasu did not himself consume the poisoned liquor but was merely pretending all along.

“We learnt that Jothibasu was in an extramarital relationship which led to his separation from his wife. Jerald attempted to propose to the same woman, which angered Jothibasu. So, he served him the poisoned drink and attempted to cover it up as an accident,” said Perambur station inspector CT Nagavalli Ganesh.

Accordingly, the case was altered into a murder case and Jothibasu was arrested on Sunday and remanded to the Central Prison in Tiruchy.