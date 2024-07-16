Tamil Nadu doctor scammed of Rs 1.15 lakh in fake foreign job offer

VELLORE: A 58-year-old doctor from a well-known private hospital in Vellore was allegedly scammed of Rs 1,15,684 with the promise of a job as a neurologist at a private hospital in Dubai.

According to a press release from the cyber crime department, the doctor got a call offering him the post of a neurologist at a private hospital in Dubai. Subsequently, the caller held a Skype interview and informed the doctor that he had been selected for the job. He further demanded money for several expenses including processing and registration fees.

Accordingly, the doctor transferred Rs 1,15,684 between April 11 and April 20 to multiple bank accounts. Later, when he demanded his money back, the caller refused and switched off his phone. After realising that he had been conned, the doctor filed a complaint with the cyber crime department, which registered a case. Meanwhile, authorities have cautioned people to be alert of fraudulent offers through WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media platforms.

Anyone who goes through financial scams can file a complaint at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.