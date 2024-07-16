DTCP invites feedback on modified Hosur Development Plan

KRISHNAGIRI : The District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) office has invited feedback from the public on the modified Hosur Development Plan from July 16 to 30, stated a press release issued by the Krishnagiri district administration here on Monday. The release also stated that as some modifications were made to the Hosur Development Plan, people with objections or suggestions can send their views to the DTCP deputy director.

An official told TNIE, "A few months ago, some modifications were made to the Hosur Development Plan. They include increasing land use in the industrial category and inclusion of special and hazardous categories as separate land categories. Later, suggestions were received on the change of land use to general industrial use and special and hazardous industrial use."

"Also, the details of industries categorised as special and hazardous obtained from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) have been incorporated in the plan," he added.