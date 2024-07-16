Madras HC ask TN government to reply on plea seeking CBI probe into Jayalalitha's death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the state government to respond to a petition requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, to be monitored by the court, into the circumstances leading to the death of the late chief minister and former AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

AIADMK member and advocate B Ramkumar Adityan filed the petition seeking to unearth the mystery behind the leader’s demise. Hearing the petition on Monday, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq ordered a notice, directing the state to reply within two weeks.

The petitioner said his allegations were different from the Justice Arumughaswamy commission’s inquiry as he was seeking to unearth the “mysterious activities of the higher-ups.” The commission observed that something fishy had happened in the death of the leader, he said. Till today, he claimed, no FIR has been registered and certain high-profile politicians have committed ‘perjury’ regarding the time of the leader’s death. On December 5, the request for embalming her body was made at 10.30 pm, an hour before the reported time of death, he alleged.

The petitioner alleged that the state police had acted in complicity with certain dignitaries and extra-constitutional authorities and thus could not hold an independent inquiry.