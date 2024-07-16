Madras HC tell govt to pay relief to woman who conceived after family planning surgery

MDAURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a woman, who conceived after undergoing a family planning surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram.



While hearing a petition filed by one Sundarya seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation for negligence in performing the surgery, Justice GR Swaminathan said the petitioner, who had undergone the sterilisation procedure on July 29, 2023, conceived later and the pregnancy was confirmed on March 8, 2024. She entered the seventh month of pregnancy in June 2024.



Subsequently, the government pleader brought a GO, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, to the notice of the court laying out the conditions mentioned in the application-cum-consent form, which was filled in by the petitioner ahead of the surgery. As per the form, the petitioner had given consent to alert doctors if she did not get periods, accept the solatium fixed by the department in case of surgery failure, and not to approach the court in this regard.



However, the court said it was inclined to follow previous court verdicts in similar cases and not those relied on by the petitioner's counsel. "Like things, such operations cannot be made foolproof. There is no material before the court to conclude that the family planning surgery was performed negligently. One cannot confirm negligence merely by the factum of subsequent conception," added the court.



Stating the above, the court refused to issued the sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh, and instead directed the state government to pay Rs 30,000 as solatium to the petitioner. Further, the court granted her the liberty to file a civil suit in this regard.