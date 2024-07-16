Tamil Nadu cop held for sexually assaulting minor at quarters, suspended

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 34-year-old constable attached to Perambur police station in the district was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at his police quarters. District SP K Meena placed him under suspension.

According to sources, the constable, R Thirunavukkarasu of Kallakurichi district, on July 8 invited the 16-year-old victim, whom he became acquainted with, to his room at the police quarters for drinking liquor and sexually assaulted her once she passed out. His wife and children were staying at his native place when the incident occurred.

Thirunavukkarasu, who initially became acquainted with the victim’s father, a mason, befriended the girl subsequently. After the girl failed in Class 11 this past year, her family sent her to herd goats to support them. After Thirunavukkarasu befriended her, he used to buy her liquor, sources said.

On July 8, Thirunavukkarasu invited the girl to the police quarters for a drinking session. After she passed out, he sexually assaulted her. While she realised that she was assaulted on waking up, Thirunavukkarasu threatened her against informing anyone, sources added.

The girl, however, opened up to her family recently following which a complaint was made to ChildLine. Based on a complaint by J Arokiayaraj of the district child protection unit, who investigated the allegations, Perambur station inspector CT Nagavalli Ganesh filed a case against Thirunavukkarasu under Section 6 of the Pocso Act and arrested him.

The accused was subsequently produced before the special court handling cases under Pocso Act in Nagapattinam and remanded to the district jail there.