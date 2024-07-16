Tamil Nadu: Five killed in separate bike accidents

CUDDALORE: Five persons were killed on Sunday night in separate road accidents near Panruti and Virudachalam. Meanwhile, 17 bystanders who had gathered at the accident spot were injured after a speeding car rammed into them.

S Pradeepraj (21) and R Manimaran (18) from Keerambur village near Virudachalam were en route to Manavalanallur village on Sunday night when their bike collided with a lorry on the Cuddalore -Salem road near Komangalam village. They died on the spot. When the Virudachalam police arrived to remove the bodies, a speeding car rammed into bystanders who had gathered at the accident spot, injuring 17 people.

“We rushed the injured to the government hospital in Virudachalam for treatment,” a police officer said. Subsequently, a few others assaulted the car driver and damaged the vehicle. Police personnel rescued the driver and admitted him to the GH, but he fled the hospital without availing treatment. A separate case has been filed against him, and the car has been seized, police said. The bodies of the deceased have also been sent to the government hospital in Virudachalam for autopsy, they added.

In another incident in Panruti, P Bharathi (31), Gokulakrishnan (24), and P Lokesh (24) from Ananthur in Villupuram district were on their way to their village on a single bike, on Sunday night. Bharathi and Gokulakrishnan worked at flower shops in Koyambedu Market, while Lokesh was an apprentice at NLCIL

While plying through the road at Manamthavizhnthaputhur village near Puthupetta, the two-wheeler collided with a sand-loaded lorry and the trio was thrown off the bike, killing them instantly. The Puthupettai police sent the bodies to the GH in Panruti for autopsy. Bharathi is survived by two daughters.