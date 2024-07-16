Tamil Nadu government announces multiple bureaucratic transfers, appoints Dheeraj Kumar as new Home Secretary

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred IAS officers heading many key departments along with Collectors of many districts. Home Secretary P Amutha has been transferred and Dheeraj Kumar is the new Home Secretary of the State.

Key IAS officers and their new posts are as follows:

Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan will be the new Secretary to the Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection department. S Madumathi is the new School Education Secretary.

S Valarmathi, Collector of Ranipet district and J Anne Mary Swarna, Collector of Ariyalur district has been transferred. JU Chandrakala will be the new Collector for Ranipet and P Rathinasamy will be the new collector for Ariyalur district.