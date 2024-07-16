Tamil Nadu government announces multiple bureaucratic transfers, appoints Dheeraj Kumar as new Home Secretary

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday transferred IAS officers heading many key departments along with Collectors of many districts. Home Secretary P Amutha has been transferred and Dheeraj Kumar is the new Home Secretary of the State.
Key IAS officers and their new posts are as follows:
Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan will be the new Secretary to the Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection department. S Madumathi is the new School Education Secretary.
S Valarmathi, Collector of Ranipet district and J Anne Mary Swarna, Collector of Ariyalur district has been transferred. JU Chandrakala will be the new Collector for Ranipet and P Rathinasamy will be the new collector for Ariyalur district.
M Aruna, the Collector of Nilgiris has also been transferred and will take over as Collector of the Pudukottai district. Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru has been appointed as the new Collector of the Nilgiris district and J Kumaragurubaran has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Chennai Corporation.
P Akash, IAS is the new Collector of Nagapattinam district and Sibi Adhitya Senthil Kumar is the new Collector of the Cuddalore district.
R Alagumeena is the new Collector of Kanyakumari district and Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau has been appointed as the new Collector of the Perambalur district. Simranjeet Singh Kahlon is the new Collector of Ramanathapuram district