Visually challenged cricketer from Tamil Nadu seeks funds to attend special camp in US

THOOTHUKUDI: Faced with challenges in travelling to the United States of America for a special coaching camp, a 25-year-old visually challenged cricketer has sought financial assistance to facilitate his training.

Maharaja, a resident of Eppodumvendran, has represented the team of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, a body that represents India and also by the Olympics committee.

District Collector G Lakshmipathy handed over a kit bag to Maharaja during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday.



Speaking to TNIE, Maharaja said, “I am among the 17-member squad selected for the two-month special training camp in the USA, to be held between July 25 and September 8. While the association will bear the transport and accommodation costs, the players must take care of other expenses. I will need at least Rs 1 lakh in hand, as the cost of living is quite high in the USA.”



The left-arm medium pacer, who lost his father three years ago, said, “The coaching camp will be held in eight locations across the USA. It is the preparatory camp ahead of the World Cup tournament, scheduled to be held later in November and December.”



Maharaja, the only player from Tamil Nadu to be a part of the CABI team, had represented the national team in the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games held in the United Kingdom in 2023. He also played the bilateral series between India and Pakistan in Dubai in February and the India-Sri Lanka series in March this year.



“I have been trying to meet Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, to request for the high cash incentive provided to those winning medals at international levels,” said the cricketer, who won a silver medal at the World Blind Games in 2023. He has also been seeking a government job under the sports quota.



Sources said that the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) had not recognised CABI, which has put the players at stake. Multiple efforts to contact Collector Lakshmipathy to corroborate Maharaja’s claims proved futile.