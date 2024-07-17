88 injured as two private buses collide in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Eighty-eight people suffered injuries when two private buses collided near Jerthalav on Monday late at night. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday granted financial assistance to the victims and wished them a speedy recovery, said a press release issued by district collector K Santhi Collector Santhi stated in the press release, “On Monday, a private bus was on-route to Marandahalli from Palacode and another private bus was en-route to Palacode from Vellichandai.

When the buses approached Bharthiyar Nagar they collided head-on leaving over 88 passengers injured. Revenue, police and fire department with the aid of 108 services and private ambulances transported the injured to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and Palacode Government Hospitals for treatment.”

As many as 21 suffered severe injuries like fractures and broken teeth, while 46 people sustained minor injuries. On Tuesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced `1 lakh each to the severely injured and `50,000 each to people who suffered other injuries from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. The collector handed over the cheques to the victims.