Automatic rain gauges to be installed in Coimbatore, CCMC identifies 15 locations

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a list of 15 places to the district administration to install automatic rain gauge devices to calculate the accurate amount of rainfall received by the city and plan the precautionary measures accordingly.

With the southwest monsoon season already starting and heavy rain lashing the Coimbatore district over the past few days in the outskirts and water catchment areas in the district, the civic body is aiming at measuring the rainfall received in major areas to improve rainwater harvesting and take necessary measures.

The CCMC also planned to procure advanced automatic rain gauge devices and install them across five zones within the city limits. Later, collect the data from the device and use them to study the rainfall pattern and then plan the precautionary measures accordingly and also improve the stormwater drains along with rainwater harvesting.

M Sivaguru Prabakaran, CCMC commissioner, told TNIE, “Initially, we planned on procuring highly advanced automatic rain gauge devices and installing them at 15 places across the city. Later, we got to know that the district administration along with the revenue department was already carrying out the work. Meanwhile, the department asked us to send them the list of places identified by the CCMC for installation of these devices. So, we sent them the list and they will be installing the devices in the places we have identified and earmarked.”

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “The district administration and revenue department have already installed 50 automatic rain gauge devices across the district and the installation works for four more devices are in progress.

After receiving the list of places provided by the CCMC, we sent the same to the CRA (Commissioner of Revenue Administration & Disaster Management) for funds. Once we receive the approval and funds, we shall start the installation work at 15 places. Apart from the 54 automatic rain gauge devices, we are also setting up a seismic centre at the Bharathiar University campus.”