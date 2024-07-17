Tamil Nadu

Five padayatra pilgrims killed as van rams into them on Thanjavur-Tiruchi NH

The deceased were on a Padayatra to the Samayapuram Mariamman temple on the first day of the Tamil month Aadi.
The driver of the loaded van lost control and collided with the group.
The driver of the loaded van lost control and collided with the group.
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Five persons from Gandarvakottai area in Pudukkottai district were killed when a loaded van rammed into them on the Thanjavur-Tiruchy national highway on Wednesday morning.

As the group of six persons from Kannukudi Pattinam village was passing through Valambakkudi village, the driver of the loaded van lost control and collided with the group.

In the accident, C. Muthusamy (60), M. Rani (37), K. Meena (24), R. Mohana, and Lakshmi died. Sangeeta, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The Sengipatti police have registered a case.

