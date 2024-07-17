Four TN collectors withheld documents in PMLA case: ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a compliance report to the Supreme Court and alleged that four collectors in Tamil Nadu have not provided the certain document to the ED in the alleged illegal sand mining money laundering case.

But Additional Advocate General (AAG) Amit Anand Tiwari, for the state, said the ED has been supplied with all the documents. “All documents they asked for have been supplied by us,” he said and rejected the claim of the ED. On the other hand, the ED lawyer, Zoheb Hossain, said though the respondents undertook to provide the documents, they never got back to the ED with it.

After taking all the submissions into record, the top court directed ED’s compliance report to be served on the respondents, who are permitted to file their replies. The court fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The top court bench, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal was hearing the ED’s plea against Madras HC’s order staying ED summons to district collectors of Vellore, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, and Ariyalur in the case.