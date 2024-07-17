Rain lashes Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris; tourist places shut, power supply cut for 7 hours

NILGIRIS/COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris received an average rainfall of 69.77 mm in 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday with Avalanchi receiving the maximum of 372 mm rainfall, followed by Upper Bhavani with 248 mm rainfall.

Collector M Aruna declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday.

Avalanchi and Upper Bhavani received similar rain in the last couple of days. On Monday, 64 mm in Avalanchi and 47 mm in Upper Bhavani. Likewise, on Sunday, Avalanchi received 43mm and Upper Bhavani received 25 mm.

Thanks to the incessant rain, inflow to Pillur dam has surged and water level touched 97 feet of 100-ft capacity dam. As a precaution, 14,160 cusecs of water was discharged into the Bhavani river. Nilgiris Forest Division temporarily closed tourist spots at Doddabetta and Pine Forest and Avalanchi Eco-Tourism Spot.

Carrot fields in Lawerance and Kappathurai in Avalanchi were inundated. The strong wind felled garlic crop in the area. Power supply was disrupted for seven hours until 12pm on Tuesday after a tree fell near a private school in Ooty town. An auto and car were damaged after an electric post fell on them. TANGEDCO officials said 24 electric posts were damaged.

Coimbatore too received heavy showers. The district received an average rainfall of 57.55 mm and Chinnakallar near Valparai received highest rainfall of 232 mm and Cincona received 170 mm rainfall. Likewise, Pollachi received 66 mm and Mettupalayam received 33 mm.

Traffic was affected for four hours after a tree fell due to a landslip between the 23rd and 24th hairpin bend on the Pollachi Valparai road on Tuesday morning. Traffic was restored at 8am on Tuesday.

The district administration cautioned people to avoid swimming, bathing, fishing, and taking selfies in water bodies. Those living in low-lying areas have been told to move to high ground along with their cattle. People have been warned not to get close to electric posts and handle electric appliances at home with care.

People can call the toll free number 1077 for rain-related issues, collector Kranthi Kumar Pati stated in a press release.