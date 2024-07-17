Tamil Nadu: NCSC asks cops to submit Armstrong report in 5 days

CHENNAI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) member V Ramchander, on Tuesday, arrived in the city and visited the family members of the slain BSP state president K Armstrong. He later held a discussion with senior police officials on the status of the investigation into the murder.

Speaking to reporters during his visit, Ramchander said the commission has recommended the police to invoke appropriate sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sought a report on the investigations within five days.

“There is rowdyism and goondagiri in Chennai with political involvement. During the discussion, the police have assured that they are taking care of the situation,” Ramchander said, adding that Commissioner of Police A Arun, deputy commissioners and the district collector were present at the meeting.

Ramchander said the murder took place on a small street which would not have been possible without elaborate planning and the planning had been going on for a month. He also visited the scene of crime.

Meanwhile, Tamil director Pa Ranjith announced a memorial rally for Armstrong in Egmore on Saturday afternoon.