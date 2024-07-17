TN shops in malls were raided in connection with airport smuggling case

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple shops in prominent malls near Egmore and Anna Salai in connection with the 267kg gold smuggling case at the Chennai airport. Sources said that important documents were seized during the searches. However, customs officials were tight-lipped about any further information.

According to sources, the shops that were searched on Tuesday are linked to a few retail outlets operating in the international terminal of the airport whose employees were found to be hand in glove with gold smugglers including Sri Lankan transit passengers.

One of the shops at a mall is also connected to GA Prithvi, a member of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit and former director of Vidvedaa PRG, the master concessionaire for retail at the airport. Prithvi is under the scanner of customs for his alleged role in facilitating Sabir Ali, the Youtuber turned owner of the gift shop ‘Airhub’, in getting a contract at the airport.

Despite multiple attempts by TNIE, Prithvi was not available for comment.

Apart from probing the smuggling nexus of eight employees of Airhub, customs has expanded the scope of investigation to several other shops at the airport which were supposedly set up just to aid gold smuggling, sources said, adding that a special squad has been formed to investigate the case which is also being monitored by top officials in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) in New Delhi.

Two shops operating in the international terminal at the airport, selling Kashmiri apparel and silk clothes, were found to be involved in gold smuggling and their contracts had been terminated. The staff of another shop specialising in selling accessories at the airport is also under customs scanner after some of its employees were found to be aiding gold smuggling, sources further said.

Customs cracked the Airhub case around three weeks ago and arrested a Sri Lankan transit passenger. Based on investigations, they found that the employees had smuggled gold worth Rs 167 crore in two months.