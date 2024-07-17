Vacant post remarks: ADW department staff get memo in TN

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Department issued charge memos to the office-bearers of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Teachers-Warden Federation for allegedly distorting the facts while talking to the reporters about the appointment of temporary teachers in government tribal welfare schools and not obtaining permission before approaching the media.

The memos were issued to G Vivek, M Sankarasabapathy, and P Sudhakar, who work as wardens in different ADW hostels. The charge memos were issued under Rule 17 (b) of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, which deals with procedures for major penalties, requiring the framing of definite charges and the issuance of charge memos.

According to the memo issued to Sankarasabapathy, a 2022 judgment from the Madras High Court mandated that only those who have cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) can be appointed as teachers and given promotions. There is also a contempt of court case filed in 2013 for not implementing this judgment.

The department has refrained from filling vacant teacher posts with temporary teachers, awaiting the judgement in the case.

“While this is the situation, the federation members had told the media that temporary teachers had been dismissed suddenly, which would adversely affect their future and the education of the students. The members have created a bad name for the government without knowing the steps taken by the department to fill the vacant posts. They also spoke to the media without any permission which is a violation,” the memo stated.

Members of the federation questioned how the department had appointed temporary teachers in the last academic year despite the matter being sub judice since 2023 and added that the office-bearers would address the memos according to the rules.