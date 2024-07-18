AIADMK to stage protest against hike in power tariff on July 23, says former min

MADURAI: Condemning the hike in power tariffs and the deteriorating state of law and order, former minister Sellur K Raju said on Wednesday that the AIADMK will stage a state-wide protest on July 23.

"In the last few weeks, political leaders have been murdered, indicating an increase in rowdyism. Drug usage among youngsters is also on the rise. Now, the state government has announced a hike in power tariffs. AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had condemned the state of affairs, and we are planning to stage a state-wide agitation regarding the same on July 23," the former minister said.

"To ensure efficient water supply for the next 50 years to Madurai city, a water scheme from Mullaperiyar Dam, at a cost of Rs 1,296 crore was implemented, a few years back. But the supply has been delayed. The issue has been communicated with the minister for municipal administration to ensure water supply to all 100 wards of the city."