Forest staff under lens over failure to spot dead tiger in TN

NILGIRIS: If the Nilgiris forest officials had failed to arrest two tribals and seize tiger claws and teeth from them on Saturday, they would not have known anything about the death of the tiger two months ago or retrieved its carcass.

The failure to spot the tiger carcass at Mulligoor forest range for two months speaks volumes about the poor patrolling work being carried out by the forest staff. Nilgiris forest division is rich in wildlife population, especially tigers and elephants, and lack of proper patrolling raises questions on wildlife safety. Though several poaching cases were reported in the division last year, no lesson was learnt, activists said.

Sources said a few canines and claws of the tiger had also gone missing from the carcass when officials visited the spot for the first time after getting information from two arrested tribals — Lakshman and Chandran. This raises suspicion if tiger organs were stolen by other miscreants too? Officials, however, maintained that wild boars must have eaten them.

N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust said, “The Nilgiris forest officials should come out with proper records of the recovered and stolen canines and claws of the tiger to strengthen people’s faith in the department.”

“There may be similar wildlife deaths that could have gone unnoticed. This death (at Mulligoor) was exposed only after the tribals tried to sell the animal’s parts. The department should regulate tribals who venture into the forest to collect honey or other forest produce. A particular time should be allotted to them to enter into the forest and a staff should accompany them,” Sadiq Ali said.

Another activist told TNIE the staff strength should be increased at the earliest. “The department should conduct frequent drives inside the forest with the help of volunteers who have knowledge about the place to trace such cases, as programmes such as anti-snare drive are being conducted only outside the forest,” he said.

Nilgiris Division Forest Officer S Gowtham said the spot in Mulligoor reserve forest is a regular patrol route and the staff did not notice the carcass since it was in a deep gorge. “I have ordered for a thorough check,” he said.