Governor RN Ravi calls on Amit Shah, discusses state security scenario

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and held discussions with him. In his post on X handle, the governor said he had a very productive meeting with the union home minister on the prevailing security and related situations in Tamil Nadu and their implications for the peace, progress and safety of the people of the state.

“He has amazing insight into the issues affecting our people and immense concern for their well-being,” the governor added.

Ravi also visited Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and discussed ways to take higher education in TN to a higher level. “Immensely thankful to him for his concern for the wellbeing of the youth of our state through skill and education,” the governor said in his post.