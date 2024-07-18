Madras HC directs compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh to boy who drowned in river

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Madurai district collector and the PWD to pay a compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh to the family of a boy who drowned in 2017 in an allegedly illegal well in a tributary of Gundar River in Madurai district.

Justice C Saravanan was hearing a petition filed by R Murugan, the father of the deceased Palaniselvam, who drowned on November 15, 2017, in Therkari, a tributary of the Gundar in Thirumangalam taluk of Madurai.

The Koodakovil police station had registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The petitioner submitted that the school authorities had allowed Palaniselvam to go out during school hours, and sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh as he drowned in an illegally dug well in the river. The petitioner also demanded action against the unknown persons who dug the wells. The government counsel said the incident happened after school hours as the school boys went for a swim.

The court said the PWD may be liable to pay the compensation as it is their responsibility to ensure that individuals, particularly minors, do not venture into the river. "At the same time, the claim for compensation of Rs 25 lakh is highly exaggerated. The petitioner's such claims must be filed before the civil court," Justice C Saravanan.

As it has been nearly seven years since the incident, the court did not wish to relegate the petitioner to appeal for compensation before the civil court at this juncture. "The PWD, as well as law enforcement authorities managing the local police, have neglected their duties," the court stated, adding that the compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh must be paid by the Madurai district collector, Superintending Engineer of PWD in Vaipaiaaru River Basin division and Executive Engineer of PWD/TN Water Supply and Drainage Board in Gundar River Basin Division in Madurai.

"The amount shall be paid within 30 days, and any amount apart from that that may be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the court said.