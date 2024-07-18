Students in a spot as teachers attending transfer counselling say no to two govt schools in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: A host of “issues” between the school staff and the school management committee (SMC) in two government schools under Aranthangi education block of the district have left the educational institutions without a headmaster or any permanent teachers for the past two weeks.

While school education department sources said the teachers who were working in the institutions, particularly in the Kasimpudupettai middle school, took voluntary transfer and left, parents worry that no teacher opting to join the schools despite two phases of transfer counselling recently getting over in the district would affect the education of the students.

According to sources, in the second phase of transfer counselling for government schoolteachers held on Monday, 90% of the applicants did not turn up. In Aranthangi union, 74 teachers applied for transfer, but only nine attended the counselling session.

Of them, six teachers got their desired place of transfer while three opted out of a transfer after attending it. Owing to all teachers who had worked earlier in the two schools under contention going for voluntary transfer over unresolved “issues” between the school administration and the school management committee, none of the teachers opted for the institutions in the recent transfer counselling, sources said.

As a result, the two schools are currently forced to rely on temporary teachers and those on deputation to manage every day affairs. Mentioning a total of 110 students on the rolls at the Kasimpudupettai school, school education officials said the institution earlier had a headmaster, three secondary grade teachers and 3 BT assistants.

Now, the school has one teacher posted on deputation and two teachers appointed from the parent-teacher’s association, they added. Sources in the know attributed the problem to misunderstandings and tensions between locals and the school administration, leading to teachers' reluctance to opt for the schools.

The issue has been going for some time, at least for two years in the case with the Kasimpudupettai school, they said. An SMC member of the Kasimpudupettai school said, "The situation highlights the need for effective communication and conflict resolution between the teachers and the locals.

The school education department should step forward to not leave the education of the students compromised and resolve the issues." When enquired, a district-level school education department official told TNIE,

"Teachers did not opt for the two schools (in question) during the counselling sessions held on July 1 and July 15. The next counselling phase scheduled on July 26 is inter-district level counselling. We hope to fill the vacant seats then."