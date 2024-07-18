Tamil Nadu records 88 per cent excess rainfall in southwest monsoon

CHENNAI: With heavy rain continuing to lash the western districts, Tamil Nadu has received an excess rainfall of 88% for the southwest monsoon season so far. Tirunelveli received 450% excess rains while Chennai and neighbouring districts received excess rains in the range of 175%. The regional meteorological centre has issued an orange alert for Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore for Thursday.

A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19. Moderate westerlies/southwesterlies would prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels and they would sustain the rainfall in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, especially the ghat areas.

On Wednesday, the Avalanche weather station in Nilgiris district received extreme downpours for the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, it received 34 cm of rain. Following this, the water level of the 7,460-foot capacity Upper Bhavani Dam reached 7,412 ft.

In Gudalur, as many as 48 residents in the low-lying areas of Iruvayal and Chemundi were evacuated and given accommodation at the temporary relief camp at the government residential school at Thorapalli on Wednesday morning.

Two houses were partially damaged in rain at Pandalur, and four huts were partially damaged in the rain in Udhagamandalam taluk. A tree fell on the road and was cleared within half an hour on Naduvattam road. A landslip occurred along the roadside at Ithalar in Kunda Taluk.

Rain disrupts over 6K power connections

Dindigul: Over 6,000 power connections were disrupted following strong winds and rain in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district for two days. Speaking to TNIE, a top Tangedco official said, “Strong winds and rain for the past four days has thrown life out of gear in Kodaikanal taluk. There are over 40,000 power consumers in Kodaikanal. Though rain affected most areas of Kodaikanal taluk, there was no disruption of power supply. However, strong winds played spoilsport in hilly sections as power lines were damaged, affecting over 6,000 consumers for the last two days. Most affected areas include Pannaikadu, Thandikudi and Poondikavuchi, which are located outside Kodaikanal town. Despite less manpower, we were able to restore most of the power connections. Few connections will be restored on Wednesday.”