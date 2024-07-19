In a new initiative, Class 9 girl made Karaikal collector for a day

KARAIKAL : In an initiative by the Karaikal administration to shape children as “better citizens” of the future, P Lithiya Sri, a Class 9 student of a government school, was on Thursday made District Collector of Karaikal for a day.

The girl hailing from the fisherfolk community in Karaikalmedu joined Collector D Manikandan in various meetings and inspections on Thursday.

After being selected following assessments including her oratory skills and qualities such as honesty and confidence, Lithiya Sri “took charge” as ‘one-day collector’ in the presence of Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Vijayamohana, Deputy Director of School Education M Radjesvary and officials from the Karaikal administration.

Collector Manikandan, who introduced the initiative, said, “The objective of making students ‘one-day collector’ is to make them better citizens of the future. The students will also learn about the functions of the district administration, our grievance redressal mechanisms and our study of development works. The move will also encourage them to pursue civil services.”

At least two students will be chosen for the initiative every month. The next student chosen as ‘one-day collector’ will take ‘charge’ after 15 days.

Following Lithiya taking charge, the panchayat representatives of Karaikalmedu visited the collector and submitted petitions such as one seeking reclassification of those from the fishing communiity under the Other Backward Castes (OBC).

Collector Manikandan consulted with Collector Lithiya over the requests. Lithiya also joined Manikandan in inspecting the Nalan Kulam tank near Lord Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Thirunallar. She later participated in the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting.

“The experience was useful and motivating. I learnt a lot of new things about the administration. It will help me become a better person,” Lithiya said.