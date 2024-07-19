Monsoon helps increase inflow to TN dams

CHENNAI: After a gap of five months, the state’s reservoirs are finally receiving ample inflow of water, thanks to the southwest monsoon.
As of July 18 (Thursday), the combined water storage in all the reservoirs stands at 78.291 tmcft, which is 34.90% of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft.
In February this year, the total water storage in the state’s 90 reservoirs was 101 tmcft (45.22%) of the total capacity. However, during peak summer, the water storage had been on the decline.
While it dropped to 61.860 tmcft (27%) by April 6, it further plunged to 51.973 %, which is just 23.7 % of the capacity on June 1, leading to concerns that the state may face water shortage if the southwest monsoon fails to deliver.
Despite the increase in the storage, the present storage is less than the 87.604 tmcft (39.05%) the state had on July 18 last year.
However, with heavy rain in many places, and with Karnataka releasing water from Cauvery albeit much lesser than the share that is due to Tamil Nadu, officials believe the state will receive more inflows to its reservoirs in the coming days.
A senior official told TNIE, “As per SC order, Karnataka has to release 9.1900 tmcft in June. Whereas, we (TN) received only 2.2519 tmcft. Instead of releasing 15.1161 tmcft from July 1 to 15, TN obtained 4.4465 tmcft alone. So, we did not open the shutters for irrigation and struggled to meet even the drinking water needs in tail end areas of delta districts.”
With the Karnataka government releasing the small quantity of water to Tamil Nadu, the water storage in Mettur reservoir stands at 18.693 tmcft (19.08%) against the total capacity 93.470 tmcft at 4 pm on Thursday. It was 11.936 tmcft (12.77%) on July 1, the official added.
The inflow to the dam was reported at 31,102 cusecs, while the outflow is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.
The surplus water from Amaravathi dam in Udumalaipet was discharged on Thursday evening as water level touched 86 feet against the full reservoir level of 90 ft. A total of 3,000 cusecs of water was discharged into the Amaravathi river and flood warning was issued to people living along the banks.
Highlighting the other major reservoirs’ water storage, another official added, “Of 31 reservoirs in Madurai region, nine stand at between 80% to 100%, while five reservoirs are between 40% to 80% full.
In Coimbatore region, Sholaiyar a major drinking water source has reached 90.03%, while Aliyar’s storage stands at 67.24% now.”
The official also said, “During the southwest monsoon, the western and southern parts will receive more rain. The present forecast also show a positive figure. WRD has completed desilting works at major points in Cauvery and Vaigai basins.”