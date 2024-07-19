More rain for Chennai; low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur over isolated places over Nilgiris and a heavy rain alert has been issued to places over the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) for Friday.

A low-pressure area has formed over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal which is likely to become more marked and move northwest towards Odisha coasts during next 2-3 days, according to the bulletin.

During the day on Thursday, parts of Valparai, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris and Tiruttani received light rains. On Thursday evening, some parts of Chennai received a brief spell of rain; the Meenambakkam observatory recorded 4.6 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the sky conditions are likely to be cloudy in the city with the possibility of light/moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas for the 48 hours ending Saturday afternoon.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35°C and minimum is likely to be 27-28°C.