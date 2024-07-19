Steps on to release Indian fishers from Sri Lankan jail: State, Centre to Madras HC

MADURAI: Steps are being taken to release Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, the union and state governments informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The petitioner, G Thirumurugan alias Theeran Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district, sought a direction to the union and state governments to take appropriate steps to secure the release of the fishermen and their boats from the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard.

He said four Pudukkottai fishermen were arrested in the second week of June, 22 from Rameswaram were arrested on June 23, and 25 from Ramanathapuram district on July 1.

When Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) shot and killed a fisherman and injured another, the Pakistan embassy was warned, he recalled. Such incidents happen regularly, causing mental agony, he added.

During the hearing, the union government informed the high court that constant steps were being taken to secure the fishermen’s release.

On similar occasions, the arrested fishermen were released after diplomatic talks. Likewise, similar steps would be taken again.

The state government also submitted that steps are being taken to secure the release of the fishers.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan said as the issue involved India and Sri Lanka, the court cannot provide any direction.

However, the judges observed the efforts of the union government to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and disposed of the petition.