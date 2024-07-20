23 domestic flight services to Chennai cancelled

CHENNAI: The ordeal for air passengers continued for the second day at Chennai airport as 23 flight services including arrival and departures were impacted on Saturday following the major disruption in Microsoft Corporation’s cloud services.

A Chennai Airport spokesperson said though some airlines reported to have sorted out the technical glitch around 4 am but the cascading impact due to cancellations and delays on Friday continue to impact the schedule and the services are likely to return to normal post noon.

Meanwhile as per information available till midnight, out of the total 245 flights, 111 domestic flights have been delayed, 20 flights were cancelled. Out of the 60 international flights, 23 have been delayed with no cancellations.

A Chennai airport official said that services of several airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Air Asia and Air India Express, were hit. Several airlines also reported that their check-in and ticket management services were temporarily unavailable. The airlines initiated manual check-ins to minimise disruption to passengers and flight schedules.