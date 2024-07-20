AIADMK slams centre for delay in budget nod

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry State AIADMK Secretary A Anbazhagan has voiced serious concerns over the delay in the approval of union territory's draft budget by the central government. Despite having a "double engine" BJP government - in power at the center and the state- the budget has not been approved even after 25 days, causing significant administrative hurdles, he added.

The delay has prevented the Puducherry government from announcing the date for the assembly session, despite efforts by the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker, who both travelled to Delhi to secure the budget's approval.

The financial assistance of Rs 3,269 crore allocated to Puducherry in the central budget has been factored into the state’s proposed budget of Rs 12,700 crores, which was decided by the planning board chaired by the Lt Governor on June 18. The proposal, which also considers the state's revenue and external market debt, has been pending approval from the central government.

Anbazhagan pointed out that in the past, the Union Home Ministry would grant budget approval within four to five days. The delay, he warned, could hinder the timely implementation of the government's plans, rendering various departments dysfunctional.

He suggested that direct intervention by the finance secretary and chief secretary of the UT in Delhi could expedite the approval process. The lack of action, he argued, has resulted in the failure to publish the notification for the legislative assembly session, which was expected to convene in the third week of this month as announced by the Speaker and confirmed publicly by the Lieutenant Governor.