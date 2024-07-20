Centre should’ve consulted Law Commission before bringing in 3 new laws: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has commented that the Union government should have consulted the Law Commission before bringing in the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — and said change of the names has created confusion.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar made the comments when the petitions, filed by DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, seeking to declare the three new laws unconstitutional, came up for hearing.

“Normally, before touching the legislation even for a small amendment, the government would refer the issues to the Law Commission which is specifically meant for that (deliberating on new laws),” the court noted. Though the court is not expressing any views on the matter now, it cannot ignore certain things brought to its notice, the bench said.

“At least in principle, we cannot ignore certain things; instead of bringing in amendments, why it (Centre) wanted to change the name, it only confuses the people and then creates stalemate,” the court said.

It added the object behind every enactment is to ensure speedy justice but here some amendments create confusions which are not required at all.

The bench shared its concern that the interpretations of these amendments might result in delayed justice delivery. It also questioned the outcome of the discussions held with the bar associations and the consideration given to such discussions before enacting the new laws.

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, representing the Centre, sought time to file counter-affidavit and the court granted four weeks time.

Bharathi, in the petitions, alleged that a bare perusal of the laws reveals a “concerted design to weaponise” the laws by criminalising democratic acts of expressing dissent to state policies, systematically dismantle the most fundamental principles of criminal jurisprudence, and centralise powers of police.