Gang peddling painkiller drugs busted in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three days after the arrest of four drug suppliers, two youths were arrested here on Friday over peddling painkiller drug.

The arrested were identified as J Rizwan Suhail (24) from Sowkar Nagar at Karumbukadai and Ashik Sherif (24) from Poonga Nagar at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore city. They were arrested for illegal possession of 1,000 painkiller tablets for illegal sales.

The Enforcement Bureau Crime Investigation Department Coimbatore city police had made the arrests and seizure of the tablets from the youths.

Earlier the police arrested the mastermind of the drug peddling racket C Mariya and her friends S Yashik Elaki (26) of Masjith Colony at Karumbukadai, M Poochi Krishnan (24) from Lawley Road and A Snetha (31), wife of Ahamed Sameer from Dhaliyur near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore district on July 16 and remanded them in judicial custody. The police seized 200 pills and 4 kilograms of ganja from them. The arrest was made with input from sources, said police.

Mariya (30) is from Pooluvapatti in Coimbatore district. She pursued BE (Electrical and Electronics) for a few months and married Shajahan while helping him in connection with a drug case. They have a child. However, Shajahan separated from her a few months ago. After the separation, Mariya started drug smuggling by purchasing online the scheduled drug Tapentadol - a painkiller - from a pharmaceutical company in Himachal Pradesh. Then she started to sell them to drug peddlers. She purchases a pill for Rs 30 and sells it for Rs 70 and it is sold by the peddlers for Rs 300, said K Saravanakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City-South).

Snetha who had completed her BA (Political Science) was also engaged in tablet drug peddling. After receiving the drugs in bulk from Mariya she sells them to drug addicts.

Police have booked the pharmaceutical company owner, Sachin of Haryana, for allegedly selling the drug without a prescription and the sources said that he would be arrested soon, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Saravanakumar said that many youngsters purchase the drug from these peddlers and approach medical shops to buy syringes and natural saline on the pretext of use for pet animals or birds. But they were misusing them to administer the drug.

"They were mixing the pills in the saline and distilling them. Later, they injected the distilled saline mixed with the pills and they would get a high. A single syringe is being used by a group of people. Apart from the side effects of the drug, administering them in used syringes would lead to severe health issues," Saravanakumar warned.

Meanwhile, the police have started to hold meetings with the pharmacists at the station level to sensitise them about the need to prevent the illegal sale of the painkiller tablet (Tapentadol) over the counter. The arrested persons intended to sell the tablets to students and youngsters looking to get a high.