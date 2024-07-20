House-wall collapse kills man in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: A 48-year-old man was killed as a wall of his house collapsed due to incessant rain. The tragic incident happened at AD Colony of Kangeyampalayam village near Sulur in Coimbatore district on Friday morning. The deceased P Shankar Ganesh was a housekeeper at a private hospital at Neelambur. Ganesh stayed with his wife S Jothimani (42) at the house.

On Thursday night both slept in different rooms. A portion of the wall collapsed on Ganesh between 2.30 am and 3 am on Friday. Jothimani alerted the neighbours who removed the debris and found Ganesh dead. The tile-roofed house was constructed by Ganesh’s father Palanisamy more than 30 years ago. The unplastered walls of the house had weakened due to water seepage.

Life in disarray after heavy downpour in Nilgiris district

Normal life has been severely affected in the Nilgiris district following the heavy downpour in the region for the last several days. Tree-fall, power disruptions, landslides and house collapses were reported from different areas in the past four days in the wake of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. The personnel of Fire and Rescue Services and highway department were in action at several places to remove fallen trees and loose boulders from the road.